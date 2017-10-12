 

13th Annual Many Winters Gathering Of Elders

Time: October 12, 2017 from 10am to 7pm
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.angelsgateart.org
Organized By: Heather Caine
The Angels Gate Cultural Center will be welcomeing Indigenous Elders Elders from across Turtle Island to Tongva Territory, who will be sharing their traditional teaching and medicine.  For more info, visit angelsgateart.org

