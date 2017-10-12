13th Annual Many Winters Gathering Of EldersOctober 12, 2017 from 10am to 7pm
Women's Auxiliary Annual Fashion Shc=owOctober 8, 2017 from 11am to 2pm
San Pedro Elks Rebuild BBQ FundraiserOctober 6, 2017 from 11am to 2pm
Time: October 12, 2017 from 10am to 7pm
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.angelsgateart.org
Event Type: teachings, indigenous
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 13 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The Angels Gate Cultural Center will be welcomeing Indigenous Elders Elders from across Turtle Island to Tongva Territory, who will be sharing their traditional teaching and medicine. For more info, visit angelsgateart.org
Comment
RSVP for 13th Annual Many Winters Gathering Of Elders to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot