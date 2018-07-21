17th Parkhurst Artists' Exhibits

Time: July 21, 2018 at 5pm to August 17, 2018 at 8pm
Location: Parkhurst Galleries
Street: 489 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.parkhurstgalleries…
Phone: 310-547-3158
Event Type: art, music, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Opening Reception of a collection from over 30 local artists, with live music, hors d'ouevres, and wine bar. Collection will be shown through August 17. Free admission. For more info, visit www.parkhurstgalleries.com,
