 

1940s Battle Of The Big Band - GLENN MILLER AND HARRY JAMES

Event Details

1940s Battle Of The Big Band - GLENN MILLER AND HARRY JAMES

Time: June 23, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.battleofthebigband…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, bigbands
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

http://www.battleofthebigbands.com/

http://www.palosverdesperformingarts.com/lease-events-showinfo.php?id=243

With Special Guests The Satin Dollz

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for 1940s Battle Of The Big Band - GLENN MILLER AND HARRY JAMES to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Summer BBQ Bistro at Palos Verdes Art Center

June 22, 2018 from 5:30pm to 8pm
Hosted at the Palos Verdes Art Center.  "Meet the Men" and appetizers begin at 5.30, check in 6.00pm, dinner served at 6.30pm.  Come learn about The Beacon House and our mission.events@thebeaconhouse.orgwww.thebeaconhouse.org(310) 514.4940See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted an event

1940s Battle Of The Big Band at Palos Verdes Performing Arts

June 23, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
http://www.battleofthebigbands.com/http://www.palosverdesperformingarts.com/lease-events-showinfo.php?id=243With Special Guests The Satin DollzSee More
1 hour ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro Prep Sports 2017-2018 Final Year In Review
5 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro Prep Sports 2017-2018 Final Year In Review

San Pedro News Pilot 2017-2018 Prep Sports Player/Athletes Of The Year Football: Sean Davenport (San Pedro). Girls Volleyball: Selene Ramirez (San Pedro). Cross-Country: Perla Aguilar (San Pedro).Boys Basketball: Joseph Octave (Mary Star). Girls Basketball: Hanalei Emnace & Melanie Meza (Mary Star). Boys Soccer: Victor…See More
9 hours ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
yesterday
Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
Saturday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2018 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Team
Jun 5

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2018 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Softball Team
Jun 5

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service