 

1st Thursday Art Walk

1st Thursday Art Walk

Time: August 2, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
Street: 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.1stthursday.com
Event Type: art, food, music, trucks, stores
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 48 minutes ago

http://www.1stthursday.com

http://sanpedronewspilot.com/events

https://www.sanpedrocalendar.com/

https://www.yelp.com/biz/1st-thursday-artwalk-san-pedro?sort_by=date_desc

