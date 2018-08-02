1st Thursday Art Walk

1st Thursday Art WalkAugust 2, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Book SaleAugust 3, 2018 at 2pm to August 4, 2018 at 5pm
130th Anniversary Of The San LibraryAugust 18, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Time: August 2, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Downtown San Pedro
Street: 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.1stthursday.com
Event Type: art, food, music, trucks, stores
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 48 minutes ago
