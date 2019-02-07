 

1st Thursday Open Mic Night

Event Details

1st Thursday Open Mic Night

Time: February 7, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.grandvision.org/
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.grandvision.org/calendar-details.asp?id=1220

$5

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for 1st Thursday Open Mic Night to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
1 more…
1 hour ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The Three Musketeers at Palos Verdes Performance Arts

January 25, 2019 at 7:30pm to February 3, 2019 at 9pm
http://www.palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showinfo.php?id=231Tickets: $70, $65, $30 and $7 feeSee More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

New Year Eve Dance at Bartlett Center

December 31, 2018 from 8pm to 11:45pm
http://www.thebeaconhouse.org/event/nye-dance/$8 adults, free for kids.See More
yesterday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Boys Basketball Rolls Over San Pedro
Monday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Top San Pedro Prep Sports Stories Of 2018
Monday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Monday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2018 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team
Monday
Heather Caine posted events
Sunday

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service