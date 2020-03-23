Forest GiantsMarch 23, 2020 from 3pm to 5pm
2*B Dance CompanyMarch 21, 2020 from 8pm to 10pm
Jessica Fichot Quintet - Song BoardMarch 13, 2020 from 8pm to 10pm
Time: March 21, 2020 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: El Camino College For The Arts, Marsee Auditorium
Street: 16007 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.elcamino.edu/
Phone: 310-329-5345
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 4 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for 2*B Dance Company to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot