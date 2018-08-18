2018 Summer Art ShowsAugust 18, 2018 at 10am to August 19, 2018 at 5pm
1st Thursday Art WalkAugust 2, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Book SaleAugust 3, 2018 at 2pm to August 4, 2018 at 5pm
Time: August 18, 2018 at 10am to August 19, 2018 at 5pm
Location: Malaga Cove Lawn Show
Street: Palos Verdes Drive W between Via Corta And Via Chico
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Website or Map: http://pvartcenter.org/
Event Type: art, jewelry, photography
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 41 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Paintings.
Jewelry.
Ceramics.
Wearable Art.
Photography.
Prints.
Comment
RSVP for 2018 Summer Art Shows to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot