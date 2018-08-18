 

2018 Summer Art Shows

2018 Summer Art Shows

Time: August 18, 2018 at 10am to August 19, 2018 at 5pm
Location: Malaga Cove Lawn Show
Street: Palos Verdes Drive W between Via Corta And Via Chico
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Website or Map: http://pvartcenter.org/
Event Type: art, jewelry, photography
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 41 minutes ago

Event Description

Paintings.

Jewelry.

Ceramics.

Wearable Art.

Photography.

Prints.

