 

20th Annual Spring Arts And Craft Faire

Event Details

20th Annual Spring Arts And Craft Faire

Time: March 16, 2019 from 10am to 4pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts Center
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Event Type: art, jewelry, crafts
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 43 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.craftmasternews.com/321272_Spring_Arts__Craft_Fair_20th.aspx

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for 20th Annual Spring Arts And Craft Faire to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
15 minutes ago
Heather Caine is attending Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

20th Annual Spring Arts And Craft Faire at Torrance Cultural Arts Center

March 16, 2019 from 10am to 4pm
https://www.craftmasternews.com/321272_Spring_Arts__Craft_Fair_20th.aspxSee More
43 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Introduction To Printmaking at Angels Gate Cultural Center

March 16, 2019 from 10am to 1pm
http://angelsgateart.org/introduction-to-printmaking-jan-12/$250 and material $25See More
44 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA will award up to $1 million in non-taxpayer funded community grants to support events and initiatives ben… https://t.co/4dLPJKdhET
Twitter2 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
REMINDER: #PortofLA and @portoflongbeach will co-host the first advisory meeting of 2019 on the San Pedro Bay Ports… https://t.co/5I50tlZPRk
Twitter7 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Julius Caesar at Torrance Cultural Arts Center

March 11, 2019 from 2pm to 4:15pm
https://torrancearts.org/julius-caesar/Tickets: $17.50See More
22 hours ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson updated their profile
yesterday
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

thawilsonblock magazine issue92

yesterday
0 Comments

© 2019   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service