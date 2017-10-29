 

4 Level Interchange

Time: October 15, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310.833.7538
Event Type: music, fusion, jazz, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

The 4Level Interchange (4LI) is a Fusion Jazz/Rock ensemble based in Long Beach, California. The 4LI meld their influences of funk, post bop, rock, electronica and world music into compositions featured on their debut album, “The Closer”, released in late 2016.

4LI

Will Brahm – guitar
Ray Enix – bass
Jim Simmons – keyboards/vocals
Rosy Rosenquist – drums'Tickets !

Tickets: $10

