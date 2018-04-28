 

42nd Street

Event Details

42nd Street

Time: April 28, 2018 at 8pm to May 13, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, broadway, musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 32 minutes ago

Event Description

Come and meet those dancing feet in a glittery and glamorous production of the musical comedy classic that tells the story of a young, small town dancer who becomes a Broadway star.  The Tony Award-winning song and dance extravaganza features spectacular tap numbers and some of the greatest songs ever written, including “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,”  “I Only Have Eyes For You” and of course “42nd Street.” 


Family Friendly

Tickets: $30 - $80

Heather Caine updated an event
42nd Street at Palos Verdes Performing Arts

April 28, 2018 at 8pm to May 13, 2018 at 10pm
Come and meet those dancing feet in a glittery and glamorous production of the musical comedy classic that tells the story of a young, small town dancer who becomes a Broadway star.  The Tony Award-winning song and dance extravaganza features spectacular tap numbers and some of the greatest songs ever written, including "We're In The Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle Off To Buffalo,"  "I Only Have Eyes For You" and of course "42nd Street."  Family FriendlyTickets: $30 - $80
32 minutes ago
Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post POLA High Softball Wins 11-Inning War On Allison Torstensen Heroics
15 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

POLA High Softball Wins 11-Inning War On Allison Torstensen Heroics

No one said it was going to be easy for Port Of Los Angeles High softball.Gone are the days of when they ran roughshod in the Coliseum League when they had the likes of Nicolle Miranda, Kelsea Short, Allison Bayer, Savana Ramirez, Brianna Grayson, Rose Garcia and Analise De La Roca running amok and causing havoc, winning every…
15 hours ago
