Time: April 28, 2018 at 8pm to May 13, 2018 at 10pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, broadway, musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Come and meet those dancing feet in a glittery and glamorous production of the musical comedy classic that tells the story of a young, small town dancer who becomes a Broadway star. The Tony Award-winning song and dance extravaganza features spectacular tap numbers and some of the greatest songs ever written, including “We’re In The Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off To Buffalo,” “I Only Have Eyes For You” and of course “42nd Street.”
Family Friendly
Tickets: $30 - $80
