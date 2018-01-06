 

4Level Interchange

4Level Interchange

Time: March 18, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, fusion, jazz, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 12 hours ago

Event Description

The 4 Level Interchange (4LI) is a Fusion Jazz/Rock ensemble based in Long Beach, California. The 4LI meld their influences of funk, post bop, rock, electronica, and world music into compositions featured from their debut album, “The Closer”, released in late 2016.

Will Brahm (Guitar)                 Jim Simmons (Keyboards/Vocals)

Rosy Rosenquist (Drums)      Zephyr Avalon (Bass)

Tickets: $10

http://www.4limusic.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTgZmMsii0w&feature=youtu.be

