4th July Celebration And Waterfront Party

4th July Celebration And Waterfront PartyJuly 4, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Time: July 4, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Location: DoubleTree By Hilton
Street: 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://doubletree3.hilton.com…
Event Type: music, bbq, games
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 22 minutes ago
BBQ features live music, games, craft beers and cocktails, and marina views of fireworks.
Tickets are $35 adults, $15 children.
Email dtsanpedroevents@gmail.com for tickets and more info.
