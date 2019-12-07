 

57th Annual Holiday Harbor Boat Parade

57th Annual Holiday Harbor Boat Parade

Time: December 7, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm
Location: Tall Ships
Street: Berth 73, Suite 2
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.lamitopsail.org/
Phone: 310-833-6055
Event Type: tallships, sail
Organized By: Heather Caine
https://www.lamitopsail.org/

Ships docked at Berth 78, Ports O'Call)

