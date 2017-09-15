 

A Dog's Purpose - Movies In The Park - FREE

Time: July 15, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: movie, free
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 16 hours ago

Free admission and popcorn.

Starts at 8.00 pm.

Come early for a chance to win free gifts.

Bring a blanket and refreshments featured.

