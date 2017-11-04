 

A J Croce

A J Croce

Time: October 7, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.833.4813
Event Type: music, neworleans, blues
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 hours ago

Event Description

Ivory-searing New Orleans-style pianist, guitar player and blues vocalist taps into the rich roots of Americana, carrying forward musical legacy.

Latest Activity

2 hours ago
Lee Dworshak posted a blog post

The Neighborhood Councils of Los Angeles

I’m sorry, but I just have to laugh at all the contentious rhetoric I read (primarily on Facebook) about the Los Angeles Neighborhood Councils in San Pedro.There are currently 97 Neighborhood Councils within the city limits, each with a $42K annual budget and a corresponding Department of Neighborhood Empowerment within City Hall. "Department of Neighborhood Empowerment," now that’s funny... if it weren't so sad.  Let’s see, 97 X $42,000.  That’s over 4 million a year; what a waste.In 1999,…See More
5 hours ago
0 Comments
