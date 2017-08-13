A.J. Croce

CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets WilmingtonAugust 13, 2017 from 9am to 4pm
Time: October 7, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Ivory-searing New Orleans-style pianist and blues vocalist taps into the rich roots of Americana, carrying forward his family's musical legacy.
