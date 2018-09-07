 

A Stone's Throw From Water

A Stone's Throw From Water

Time: August 4, 2018 from 1pm to 4pm
Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center
Street: 3601 S Gaffey St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.angelsgateart.org
Phone: 310-519-0936
Event Type: art, painting
Organized By: Heather Caine
http://angelsgateart.org/a-stones-throw-from-water-opening-reception-aug-4-2/

info@angelsgateart.org

