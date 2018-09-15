 

Ace Trio Classical Crossroads The Interludes

Event Details

Ace Trio Classical Crossroads The Interludes

Time: September 15, 2018 from 3pm to 5pm
Location: First Lutheran Church
Street: 2900 W. Carson St.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://www.flchurch.org/
Phone: 310-316-5574
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Free, but donation are welcome.

https://www.facebook.com/ACETrioClassical/

http://www.palosverdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads/TheInterludes.htm

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Ace Trio Classical Crossroads The Interludes to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
3 more…
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @Toyota: 10 zero emissions heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell-electric trucks, 2 hydrogen fuel stations + more. Details on the new $41 Millio…
Twitter4 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Focus 3 of #ZANZEFF: Expanded use of #ZeroEmissions technology in off-road and warehouse equipment, including zero-… https://t.co/3zBzEuMwsn
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Focus 1 of #ZANZEFF: New ZeroEmission @KenworthTruckCo trucks operated by @Toyota Logistics Services, @UPS, Total T… https://t.co/89d60Xa3f4
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Focus 2 of #ZANZEFF: New large capacity heavy-duty hydrogen fueling stations developed by @Shell_US in #Wilmingtonhttps://t.co/fpxeMnVTJr
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
The #ZANZEFF project is part of @CAClimateInvest, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollar… https://t.co/HoeHj7RY8a
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
With Support from @Toyota, @KenworthTruckCo, and @Shell_US, #PortofLA will establish a fuel-cell-electric technolog… https://t.co/ptILV02MVP
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#ZANZEFF project will include #zeroemissions heavy-duty hydrogen fuel-cell-electric trucks, heavy-duty hydrogen fue… https://t.co/Il4fmtPUpZ
Twitter5 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service