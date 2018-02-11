Time: February 11, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, jazz, worldfusion
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Agent 22 with special Emmett Chapman
Tickets: $20
Tom Griesgraper (Chapman Stick)
Ryan Moran (Percussion)
Emmett Chapman (Chapman Stick)
Comment
RSVP for Agent 22 With Special Guest Emmett Chapman to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot