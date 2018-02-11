 

Agent 22 With Special Guest Emmett Chapman

Agent 22 With Special Guest Emmett Chapman

Time: February 11, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, jazz, worldfusion
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Agent 22 with special Emmett Chapman

Tickets: $20

Tom Griesgraper (Chapman Stick)

Ryan Moran (Percussion)

Emmett Chapman (Chapman Stick)

