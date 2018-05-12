 

Aileen Quinn &amp; The Leapin' Lizards

Event Details

Aileen Quinn &amp; The Leapin' Lizards

Time: May 12, 2018 from 7:30pm to 11pm
Location: People's Place
Street: 365 W. 6th Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.brownpapertickets…
Phone: 3105472348
Event Type: music, concert
Organized By: Lopez/Barr Productions, People's Place
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Join us for an exciting rockabilly swing dance music concert featuring Aileen Quinn & The Leapin' Lizards in Downtown San Pedro at People's Place.  A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Long Beach Blues Society "Blues In Schools Project".  

