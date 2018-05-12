Time: May 12, 2018 from 7:30pm to 11pm
Location: People's Place
Street: 365 W. 6th Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.brownpapertickets…
Phone: 3105472348
Event Type: music, concert
Organized By: Lopez/Barr Productions, People's Place
Join us for an exciting rockabilly swing dance music concert featuring Aileen Quinn & The Leapin' Lizards in Downtown San Pedro at People's Place. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Long Beach Blues Society "Blues In Schools Project".
