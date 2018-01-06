Alex Syndman Quartet

Time: March 17, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom
Street: 1417 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://alvasshowroom.com
Phone: 310-833-7538
Event Type: music, jazz
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 12 hours ago
Drummer and composer, Alex Snydman, launched himself into the modern jazz landscape with his 2013 debut album entitled Fortunate Action. All About Jazz declares “Fortunate Action deserves serious attention from critics and fans alike.” This sentiment is echoed by EJAZZ NEWS saying “Alex Snydman has offered the listening public a new level of sound, with accolade-blanketed reactions”. This performance will feature music from his forthcoming album entitled Sound Love as well as choice standards and modern favorites.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFicuQSOG_c
http://www.alexsnydmanmusic.com/
Tickets: $20
