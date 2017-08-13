 

Alice's Adventures In Wonderland

Time: August 3, 2017 at 7:30pm to August 12, 2017 at 10pm
Location: Los Angeles Harbor College Theatre Dept. &amp; Extension Program
Street: 111 Figueroa Plc
City/Town: Wilmington
Website or Map: http://www.lahc.edu/ext/theat…
Phone: 310.233.4450
Event Type: book, songs, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Performance dates:

August 3rd, 4th & 5th.

August 10th, 11th &12th.

Thursday and Friday @ 7.30pm.

Saturday @ 7.00pm.

Tickets prices:

Advance Tickets $15.

Tickets at the door: $20

Group Tickets Available.

