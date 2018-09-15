 

AltaSea Open House

Event Details

AltaSea Open House

Time: September 15, 2018 from 10am to 12pm
Location: AltaSea
Street: 2456 S. Signal St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.altasea.org
Phone: 424-219-4973
Event Type: sea, scientist, author
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

The event features Pangaea's Sea Dragon and Dr. Marcus Eriksen, an environmental scientist, educator and author committed to building stronger communities through art, science, adventure and activism.  His book chronicle and highlight his experience as a veteran of war and a scientist for conservation.  RSVP by Sept. 10.  Free.

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro Girls Volleyball Again Goes The Distance To Beat Narbonne

Drama certainly seems to follow San Pedro High girls volleyball whenever they take on Narbonne of Harbor City in the Marine League... no matter where the two neighboring schools get it on.For the fifth time since 2015, San Pedro and Narbonne went the distance, and just like the previous four, it was the Pirates who would come out…See More
2 minutes ago
0 Comments
