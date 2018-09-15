AltaSea Open House

Time: September 15, 2018 from 10am to 12pm
Location: AltaSea
Street: 2456 S. Signal St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.altasea.org
Phone: 424-219-4973
Event Type: sea, scientist, author
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
The event features Pangaea's Sea Dragon and Dr. Marcus Eriksen, an environmental scientist, educator and author committed to building stronger communities through art, science, adventure and activism. His book chronicle and highlight his experience as a veteran of war and a scientist for conservation. RSVP by Sept. 10. Free.
