Amadeus - National Theatre Live

Time: January 14, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, classical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Music. Power. Jealousy.

Lucian Msamati (Luther, Game of Thrones, NT Live: The Comedy of Errors) plays Salieri in Peter Shaffer’s iconic play, broadcast live from the National Theatre, and with live orchestral accompaniment by Southbank Sinfonia.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a rowdy young prodigy, arrives in Vienna, the music capital of the world – and he’s determined to make a splash. Awestruck by his genius, court composer Antonio Salieri has the power to promote his talent or destroy his name. Seized by obsessive jealousy, he begins a war with Mozart, with music and ultimately, with God.

After winning multiple Olivier and Tony Awards when it had its premiere at the National Theatre in 1979, Amadeus was adapted into an Academy Award-winning film.

National Theatre Live


The National Theatre Live takes performances from the London stage to cinemas and performing arts centers worldwide.  Since its first season in 2009 with the acclaimed production of Phédre starring Helen Mirren, over a million people have now experienced the National’s acclaimed work on movie screens around the world.

Now you can catch some of the most talked-about shows in London, for just a fraction of the cost. You can experience – up close and personal – the best of British theatre, shown in high definition on a giant screen. You’ll always have the best view in the house!

Tickets: $17.50

