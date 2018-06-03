An Afternoon With Lisa See

Time: June 3, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: books
Organized By: Heather Caine
The Friends of the San Pedro Library hosts monthly events for members. These programs are designed to bring patrons into the library to enjoy performances that are educational, artistic, and culturally expansive.
Meet Lisa See, Author of The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane, Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the Grand Annex
