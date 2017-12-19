 

An Irish Christmas

An Irish Christmas

Time: December 18, 2017 from 7pm to 9pm
Location: Norris Theatre
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, irish, christmas
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 5 hours ago

AS SEEN ON PBS!
 A perfect family event!
World Champion Dancers: Scott Doherty and Tyler Schwartz star in An Irish Christmas!
And featuring Palos Verdes’ very own Tessa and Siena O’Regan

Take a journey through Christmas in Ireland with superb dancing, singing and Irish traditional music celebrating the international spirit of the holiday season.
 
An Irish Christmas, features an award-winning cast of Irish dancers led by World Champion Dancers Scott Doherty (Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Rockin’ Road to Dublin) and Tyler Schwartz (Magic of the Dance, Gaelforce Dance, Celtic Fyre,) in a memorable night that sparkles with the charm and magic that only this festive time of year can bring. Celebrate the great tradition of butter making, chase the wren on St. Stephen’s Day, draw down the half door for spectacular dance, enjoy superb music-making and singing of Christmas carols in an unforgettable Irish night! Songs spinning out of the mists and into the familiar Silent Night, Little Drummer Boy and Carol of the Bells, and superb music of the pipes, flutes, fiddles, and bodhráns are just the beginning of this great Irish night! Not to be Missed! Ireland at its best!
 
"... Genuinely astonishing ... electric!" − The Village News
“… The capacity crowd nearly brought the house down at the end of the evening.” (The Irish Herald)

Please click on the link to view a sample of the show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XGQp0-db-V0

