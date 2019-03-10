Andy And Renee And Hard Rain - The Music Of Carole King's Tapestry

Hausman QuartetMarch 10, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: June 14, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.grandvision.org/
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
https://www.grandvision.org/calendar-details.asp?id=1258
Tickets: $25, $30, $35
