Andy And Renee - Hurricane Of The Heart

Time: February 11, 2018 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music, folk, rock
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago
Award-winning Southbay rockers, Andy & Renee return to the Grand Annex with their band Hard Rain, this time performing their entire album, Hurricane of the Heart. This album continues the duo’s tradition of blending their original Americana, folk and rock songs with select cover material, such as Patty Griffin’s “Mary” and Mark Knopfler’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
Tickets: $25
