 

Andy & Renee - The Last Waltz Tribute

Event Details

Andy & Renee - The Last Waltz Tribute

Time: September 17, 2017 from 7pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310-833-4813
Event Type: music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 21 minutes ago

Event Description

Award-winning Southbay rockers, Andy and Renee return to the Grand Annex for a riverting tribute.

