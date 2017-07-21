 

Annie

Event Details

Annie

Time: July 21, 2017 at 7:30pm to July 30, 2017 at 9pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.376.3500
Event Type: musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 6 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

a

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Annie to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
6 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Port Of LA Lobster Festival
31 minutes ago
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Third Saturday ArtWalk Experiment to Launch Saturday, July 15th

Third Saturday ArtWalk Experiment to Launch Saturday, July 15th, August 19th and September 16th San Pedro, CA – The San Pedro Historic Waterfront Business Development District in collaboration with the San Pedro Waterfront Arts District is excited to announce an experimental Third Saturday ArtWalk. The dates will be Saturday, July 15th, August 19th & September […] See More
2 hours ago
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

The RUSH Tribute Caress Of Steel at Alvas Showroom

July 23, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
Brian Montrey - Guitar, VocalsSean Jones - Bass, Vocal, KeyboardsMichael Johnson - Drums, PercussionTickets $20ONE OF THE BEST TRIBUTE BAND!!See More
2 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
What makes #PortofLA the premier gateway for international trade? Join @MayorOfLA on a virtual tour of #AmericasPort https://t.co/oL5110MhHR
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA collects and transmits #airquality data in real-time for #LAHarbor. View the results at https://t.co/UyEJZiKPVs
Twitter4 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
In this special edition of #MaritimeMinute, #PortofLA & @LAMaritime honor the longshoremen who have lost their live… https://t.co/21qynLC0RF
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine's 3 events were featured
9 hours ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service