Antiques Show And Sale

Antiques Show And SaleMay 31, 2018 to June 2, 2018
Location: St. Francis Episcopal Church
Street: 2200 Vía Rosa
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Website or Map: http://www.stfrancispalosverd…
Phone: 310-375-4617
Event Type: sale, antiques, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
St. Francis Episcopal Church's annual fund-raising event features antiques dealers' homemade food, patio luncheons, English afternoon tea, and evening wine and cheese.
