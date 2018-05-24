 

Antiques Show And Sale

Antiques Show And Sale

Time: May 31, 2018 to June 2, 2018
Location: St. Francis Episcopal Church
Street: 2200 Vía Rosa
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Website or Map: http://www.stfrancispalosverd…
Phone: 310-375-4617
Event Type: sale, antiques, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

St. Francis Episcopal Church's annual fund-raising event features antiques dealers' homemade food, patio luncheons, English afternoon tea, and evening wine and cheese.

http://stfrancispalosverdes.org/

