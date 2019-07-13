Concert On The LA WaterfrontJuly 13, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Kiki"s Delivery Service: 30th Anniversary (Japanese Movie)July 28, 2019 at 1pm to July 31, 2019 at 3pm
Arrow Of The OrionJuly 23, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Time: July 23, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Location: AMC Rolling Hills
Street: 2591 Airport Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://www.fathomevents.com/
Event Type: movie
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 14 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Arrow Of The Orion (Japanese Movie) to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot