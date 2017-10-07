 

Arsenio Rodriguez Project

Event Details

Arsenio Rodriguez Project

Time: September 23, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.833.4813
Event Type: music, cuba, salsa
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Arsenio Rodriguez Project is an All-Star ensemble of top LA musicians, dedicated to the music and memory of Arsenio Rodriguez, the Father of Cuban Salsa. 

 
Featuring:
Iliana Rose of Iliana y las Chikas
Denis Medina of Charanga Cubana
Roque Garcia of Andy Garcia and CineSon All-Stars
Alfredo Ortiz of Son Mayor & 
Jose Caridad "Perico" Hernandez from Grammy-nominated Caravana Cubana and recently featured in the movie CHEF with Sofia Vergara and Jon Favreau

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Arsenio Rodriguez Project to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event A J Croce
27 minutes ago
Heather Caine posted events
4 more…
31 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Arsenio Rodriguez Project
1 hour ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Arsenio Rodriguez Project
1 hour ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
ICYMI: Join us on board #RubyPrincess in this #1in9 interview w/ Christopher Nicholson of @PrincessCruises #LoveBoat https://t.co/Jqf1Za5mJ2
Twitter4 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Andy &Renee - The Last Waltz
17 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Tony Ferrell
21 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAWaterfront: Yesterday, on the #LAWaterfront, @RepBarragan introduced the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Grant Program Act http…
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service