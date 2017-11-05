National Theatre Live - No Man's LandNovember 5, 2017 from 2pm to 4pm
Colour My World "A Tribute To CHICAGO"October 7, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Soniquete FlamencoSeptember 24, 2017 from 2:30pm to 4:30pm
Time: September 23, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: 9 hours ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
An annual Annex sell-out! All-star ensemble of top LA musicians, celebrating the memory of the Father of Cuban Salsa, Arsenio Rodriguez. Co-sponsored by KXLU's Alma Del Barrio radio show.
Comment
RSVP for Arsenio Rodriguez Project to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot