 

Arsenio Rodriguez Project

Arsenio Rodriguez Project

Time: September 23, 2017 from 8pm to 11pm
Location: The Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org/ca…
Event Type: concert
Organized By: Lea Chazin
Latest Activity: 9 hours ago

Event Description

An annual Annex sell-out! All-star ensemble of top LA musicians, celebrating the memory of the Father of Cuban Salsa, Arsenio Rodriguez. Co-sponsored by KXLU's Alma Del Barrio radio show.

Attending (1)

