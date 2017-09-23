Arsenio Rodriguez ProjectSeptember 23, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Andy &Renee - The Last WaltzSeptember 15, 2017 from 7pm to 10pm
Tony FerrellJuly 11, 2017 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: September 23, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Grand Annex
Street: 434 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.833.4813
Event Type: music, cuba, salsa
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 minute ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Arsenio Rodriguez Project to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot