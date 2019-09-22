 

Art And Study Of Taiko (Japanese)

Time: December 7, 2019 at 2pm to December 8, 2019 at 4pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts Center
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: https://torrancearts.org/
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: theatre, japanese, taiko
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 42 minutes ago

https://torrancearts.org/art-study-taiko/

Dec 7 6pm

Dec 8 2pm

Tickets: $20, $15, $10

