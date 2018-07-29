Art As Meditation

Time: July 22, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles
Street: 110 E 22nd St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.cohnart.com
Event Type: art, meditation
Organized By: Heather Caine
This three-part series of workshops will teach participates to set a specific course to meet goals and leave inspired with a list of measurable goals and actionable steps to achieving them.
Cost $55
