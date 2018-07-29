 

Art As Meditation

Event Details

Art As Meditation

Time: July 22, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm
Location: Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles
Street: 110 E 22nd St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.cohnart.com
Event Type: art, meditation
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

https://www.cohnart.com/

https://www.facebook.com/cohnart/

This three-part series of workshops will teach participates to set a specific course to meet goals and leave inspired with a list of measurable goals and actionable steps to achieving them.

Cost $55

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Art As Meditation to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Dayramir Gonzalez And Habana EnTrance at Alvas Showroom

July 29, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm
https://alvasshowroom.com/event/from-havana-to-san-pedro-afro-cuban-jazz/Tickets: $20See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
2 more…
2 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
#TBT to 1950; aerial view of #LAHarbor Main Channel and Terminal Island at the #PortofLA. #LAHistory https://t.co/1TszDzjBZ2
Twitter11 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine posted an event

Are You Looking For A New JOB? at Harbor Gateway WorkSource

July 11, 2018 to July 30, 2018
New Pacific Gateway at 6th St:http://www.pacific-gateway.org/https://www.edd.ca.gov/https://www.indeed.com/https://www.monster.com/See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Profile IconVivian Rivera and Linda Barnes Krammes joined San Pedro News Pilot
yesterday
Profile Icon via Twitter
Don’t miss another video about the #PortofLA! Subscribe to our #YouTube channel at https://t.co/XYqKgxxn2m. New content is posted regularly.
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
In an effort to spur technology-based innovation in the port and maritime environment, #PortofLA and @PortofAntwerphttps://t.co/4WAI83uZ9C
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service