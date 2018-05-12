Artists UnlimitedMay 12, 2018 at 12pm to May 13, 2018 at 4pm
Location: Malaga Cove Library Gallery
Street: 2400 Via Campesina
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Phone: 310-548-8570
Organized By: Heather Caine
An opening reception celebrating Artists Unlimited 14th group exhibition, entitled Keleidoscope. The exhibit features a wide variety of works by eight artists from the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Torrance, and San Pedro who are members of Artists Unlimited.
Free.
