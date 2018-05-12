 

Time: May 12, 2018 at 12pm to May 13, 2018 at 4pm
Location: Malaga Cove Library Gallery
Street: 2400 Via Campesina
City/Town: Palos Verdes Estates
Website or Map: https://www.pvld.org/location…
Phone: 310-548-8570
Event Type: art, exhibition
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago

Event Description

An opening reception celebrating Artists Unlimited 14th group exhibition, entitled Keleidoscope.  The exhibit features a wide variety of works by eight artists from the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Torrance, and San Pedro who are members of Artists Unlimited.

Free.

https://www.pvld.org/locations/mc

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Malaga-Cove-Branch-Library/107006429357229

