 

Assistance League Of San Pedro

Event Details

Assistance League Of San Pedro

Time: July 24, 2017 at 11pm to July 29, 2017 at 3pm
Location: Assistance League Of San Pedro-South Bay
Street: 1441 W 8th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: shopping, food
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 12 minutes ago

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

Shop this Annual Summer Sale, which includes outdoor décor, hats, sunglasses, food items, hostess gifts, and more.  Food tasting event on Saturday July 29th at 11:30 am.  All proceeds benefit local philanthropic program.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for Assistance League Of San Pedro to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

Not Attending (1)

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Seed, The Untold Story
4 minutes ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Assistance League Of San Pedro
12 minutes ago
Heather Caine posted events
8 more…
13 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
This weekend, July 14-16, join us for @LobsterfestLA on the @LAWaterfront w/ live music, entertainment, rides, game… https://t.co/Xfuxrpi3D0
Twitter2 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#PortofLA civil engineer and @LoyolaMarymount alumna Adrienne Fedrick Newbold was recently featured in @LMUMagazine. https://t.co/30VR9lFAUE
Twitter3 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Third Saturday Art Walk
4 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event Just Eat It
4 hours ago
Heather Caine promoted Heather Caine's event City Of Trees
4 hours ago

© 2017   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service