 

Atlantic City Ballet's Sleeping Beauty

Atlantic City Ballet's Sleeping Beauty

Time: February 10, 2018 at 2pm to February 11, 2018 at 8pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: ballet
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 7 hours ago

Get swept away into a sublime world of kings, queens, fairy godmothers and storybook creatures as the treasured tale of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty comes alive in the most majestic classical ballet of all time. With exquisite costumes and a lavish set, complete with magical effects and courtly splendor, the production includes more than 30 distinguished dancers from the nationally acclaimed Atlantic City Ballet. Featuring special appearances by fairy tale favorites like Puss-In-Boots and Little Red Riding Hood, and of course, that kiss from the handsome prince, Sleeping Beauty will create a memory for the entire family to cherish happily ever after.

Tickets: $49 - $60

http://www.acballet.org/

Atlantic City Ballet's Sleeping Beauty at Palos Verdes Performing Arts

Get swept away into a sublime world of kings, queens, fairy godmothers and storybook creatures as the treasured tale of Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty comes alive in the most majestic classical ballet of all time. With exquisite costumes and a lavish set, complete with magical effects and courtly splendor, the production includes more than 30 distinguished dancers from the nationally acclaimed Atlantic City Ballet. Featuring special appearances by fairy tale favorites like Puss-In-Boots and Little Red Riding Hood, and of course, that kiss from the handsome prince, Sleeping Beauty will create a memory for the entire family to cherish happily ever after.
