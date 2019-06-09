 

Audubon Bird Walk

Event Details

Audubon Bird Walk

Time: June 9, 2019 from 8am to 11am
Location: South Coast Botanic Garden
Street: 26300 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Palos Verdes Peninsula
Website or Map: https://southcoastbotanicgard…
Phone: 310-544-1948
Event Type: birds, families
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 minutes ago

Event Description

https://southcoastbotanicgarden.org/event/audubon-bird-walk/

General admission

