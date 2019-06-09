Audubon Bird WalkJune 9, 2019 from 8am to 11am
Watercolor Painting For BeginnersJune 12, 2019 from 3:30pm to 5pm
Kite FlyingJune 8, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm
Time: June 9, 2019 from 8am to 11am
Location: South Coast Botanic Garden
Street: 26300 Crenshaw Blvd.
City/Town: Palos Verdes Peninsula
Website or Map: https://southcoastbotanicgard…
Phone: 310-544-1948
Event Type: birds, families
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 8 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Comment
RSVP for Audubon Bird Walk to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot