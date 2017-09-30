 

Backstage With THE BEATLES!

Event Details

Time: January 27, 2018 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Torrance Cultural Arts
Street: 3330 Civic Center Dr.
City/Town: Torrance
Website or Map: http://www.torrancearts.org
Phone: 310-781-7171
Event Type: music, british, thebeatles!
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

Join us for an evening of magical music, never-before-seen photos, and behind-the-scenes stories about The Beatles from Bob Eubanks, the only living person to have produced The Beatles concerts all three years they toured America.

http://www.torrancearts.org

Tickets: $35, $40 and $45

Might attend (1)

