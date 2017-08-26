BB And The Altered Presence Jazz Band

https://www.brucebakermusic.com

Bruce Baker will be focusing on jazz trio piano originals. Special Guest Performers will be Jun Iida on trumpet and Angela Vicente on vocals.

A fine jazz pianist who is also very talented composer, arranger and orchestrator, Bruce Baker has been making a stir in recent times. “When I compose,” says Bruce, “my goal is that after a song is heard once, listeners can hum the melody. I want to write songs that people can sing and remember. Baker’s latest album; Live at Alvas Showroom is now released, and a set of his best instrumentals can be heard on his excellent trio CD “Mandarin Blue” and Bruce’s regular trio’s appearances at Alvas Showroom that have been gaining him a strong reputation.

Live at Alvas Showroom

Bruce Baker – piano, composer

Alex Smith – drums

Michael Alvidrez – bass