 

Be Romanian For A Day Festival

Time: October 7, 2017 at 11am to October 8, 2017 at 6pm
Location: Ernie Howlett Park
Street: 25851 Hawthorne Blvd
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://ci.rolling-hills-estat…
Phone: 510-274-0000
Event Type: romanian, music, dancing, food, beer
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Celebrate traditional Romanian culture with live music, folk dancing, and traditional food, beer, and wine at this unique two day event. 

Tickets are $10 for adults and children under 10 are free.  For more info, call Dorina Manga at (510) 274-0000.

