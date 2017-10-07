Time: October 7, 2017 at 11am to October 8, 2017 at 6pm
Location: Ernie Howlett Park
Street: 25851 Hawthorne Blvd
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://ci.rolling-hills-estat…
Phone: 510-274-0000
Event Type: romanian, music, dancing, food, beer
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 7 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Celebrate traditional Romanian culture with live music, folk dancing, and traditional food, beer, and wine at this unique two day event.
Tickets are $10 for adults and children under 10 are free. For more info, call Dorina Manga at (510) 274-0000.
Comment
RSVP for Be Romanian For A Day Festival to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot