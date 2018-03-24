 

Beauty And The Beast

Beauty And The Beast

Time: February 13, 2018 at 7pm to February 25, 2018 at 9pm
Location: Palos Verdes Performing Arts
Street: 27570 Norris Center Dr
City/Town: Rolling Hills Estates
Website or Map: http://www.PalosVerdesPerform…
Phone: 310-544-0403
Event Type: music, musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago

Event Description

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation! The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

Tickets: $15 - $30

