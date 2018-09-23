Beer And Wine Tasting Fundraiser

Time: September 23, 2018 from 4:30pm to 7pm
Location: Pt. Fermin Lighthouse
Street: 807 Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.pointferminlightho…
Event Type: beer, wine, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
The Point Fermin Lighthouse Society presents their primary fundraising event, which includes a variety of wines and beers to sample along with delicious appetizers, music, and opportunity drawings.
http://www.pointferminlighthouse.org
Tickets: $45
21+.
Space is limited. Reserved are required and may be made by mailing payment (includes name, phone, email, number of guests) to:
Pt. Fermin Lighthouse Society,
1975 Jaybrook Dr.
Rancho Palos Verdes
email: platnumfox@earthlink.net
