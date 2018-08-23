Hot Pedro NitesAugust 23, 2018 from 6pm to 7pm
Beer And Wine Tasting FundraiserJuly 6, 2018 from 1pm to 4pm
Annual Wine TasteJuly 28, 2018 from 3pm to 6pm
Time: July 28, 2018 from 1pm to 4pm
Location: The Corner Store
Street: 1118 W 37th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.juliebendermosaics…
Phone: 310-832-2424
Event Type: funds, beer, wine
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: 22 minutes ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Help raise funds for the 25th Street Mosaic Project, including raffle prizes and live music. Tickets are $25. For more info, call (310) 832-2424.
http://www.juliebendermosaics.com/
Comment
RSVP for Beer And Wine Tasting Fundraiser to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot