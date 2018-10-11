 

Benefits Concert For The 14th Many Winters Gathering Of Elders

Event Details

Time: October 7, 2018 from 5pm to 8pm
Location: People's Place
Street: 365 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: music, donation, nativeamericans
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

https://www.facebook.com/peoplesSP

https://www.facebook.com/events/2196118590625126/

Donation: $5 - $10

Music by:

Aztlan Underground

El Rio

The Mourners

Stephanie Sallee

Juan Castillo Traditional Flute

Speakers: George Funmaker

Vienna Aguilar

