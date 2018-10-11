Benefits Concert For The 14th Many Winters Gathering Of Elders

Time: October 7, 2018 from 5pm to 8pm
Location: People's Place
Street: 365 W. 6th St.
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.facebook.com/peop…
Event Type: music, donation, nativeamericans
Organized By: Heather Caine
https://www.facebook.com/peoplesSP
https://www.facebook.com/events/2196118590625126/
Donation: $5 - $10
Music by:
Aztlan Underground
El Rio
The Mourners
Stephanie Sallee
Juan Castillo Traditional Flute
Speakers: George Funmaker
Vienna Aguilar
