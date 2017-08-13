 

BEST OF Pick of the Vine - short play favorites!

BEST OF Pick of the Vine - short play favorites!

Time: August 4, 2017 at 8pm to September 2, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Event Description

Best of Pick of the Vine

The Best Short Plays Reprisal

Runs  Fri/Sat 8/4-9/2 at 8pm

Thurs 8/17 & 8/24 at 8pm

Sun 8/6, 8/13, 8/20 at 2pm 

In commemoration of our 15th Anniversary and by popular demand, we’re serving up a second taste of some favorite shorts from the last 14 seasons. It’ll be a trip down memory lane for all of our Pick of the Vine fans!  

