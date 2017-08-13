Groove LexiconAugust 13, 2017 from 4pm to 6pm
CICLAVIA - San Pedro Meets WilmingtonAugust 13, 2017 from 9am to 4pm
Alice's Adventures In WonderlandAugust 3, 2017 at 7:30pm to August 12, 2017 at 10pm
Time: August 4, 2017 at 8pm to September 2, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Little Fish Theatre
Street: 777 S. Centre Street
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: https://www.littlefishtheatre…
Phone: 310-512-6030
Event Type: theater, -, comedy
Organized By: Holly Baker-Kreiswirth
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Best of Pick of the Vine
The Best Short Plays Reprisal
Runs Fri/Sat 8/4-9/2 at 8pm
Thurs 8/17 & 8/24 at 8pm
Sun 8/6, 8/13, 8/20 at 2pm
In commemoration of our 15th Anniversary and by popular demand, we’re serving up a second taste of some favorite shorts from the last 14 seasons. It’ll be a trip down memory lane for all of our Pick of the Vine fans!
Comment
RSVP for BEST OF Pick of the Vine - short play favorites! to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot