 

Blessing Of The Animal Services

Blessing Of The Animal Services

Time: July 15, 2018 from 10am to 11am
Location: Wayfarer Chapel
Street: 5755 Palos Verdes Dr South
City/Town: Rancho Palos Verdes
Website or Map: http://www.wayfarerschapel.or…
Phone: 310-377-1650 x2
Event Type: doggy, animals, woof!woof!
Organized By: Heather Caine
www.wayfarerschapel.org/event/blessing-of-the-animals-service/

On the third Sunday in July we celebrate the life of all God’s creatures. Bring your beloved pet for a blessing. A photograph is also welcome.

